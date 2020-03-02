Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bdbc61070 ---- This home is MOVE IN READY! The inside of the home has been completely RENOVATED! New flooring! Fresh Paint! New Counter-tops and cabinets! The home includes window A/C units and ceilings fans! Outside the home is a covered parking spot, and fenced back yard! This home is a MUST SEE! DON\'T MISS OUT! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Fresh Paint New Flooring No Carpet Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)