207 Fargo
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:53 PM

207 Fargo

207 Fargo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 Fargo Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78220
Coliseum Willow Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bdbc61070 ---- This home is MOVE IN READY! The inside of the home has been completely RENOVATED! New flooring! Fresh Paint! New Counter-tops and cabinets! The home includes window A/C units and ceilings fans! Outside the home is a covered parking spot, and fenced back yard! This home is a MUST SEE! DON\'T MISS OUT! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Fresh Paint New Flooring No Carpet Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Fargo have any available units?
207 Fargo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Fargo have?
Some of 207 Fargo's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Fargo currently offering any rent specials?
207 Fargo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Fargo pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Fargo is pet friendly.
Does 207 Fargo offer parking?
Yes, 207 Fargo offers parking.
Does 207 Fargo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Fargo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Fargo have a pool?
No, 207 Fargo does not have a pool.
Does 207 Fargo have accessible units?
No, 207 Fargo does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Fargo have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Fargo does not have units with dishwashers.

