20623 View Meadow-WTY

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful one story house located in Stone Oak in a quiet community with controlled access. This recently renovated house offers a large open living area with a fireplace. Kitchen provides stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter top space and storage. Over sized master bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious back yard great for entertaining. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!!