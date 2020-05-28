20623 View Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78258 Stone Oak
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful one story house located in Stone Oak in a quiet community with controlled access. This recently renovated house offers a large open living area with a fireplace. Kitchen provides stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter top space and storage. Over sized master bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious back yard great for entertaining. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20623 View Meadow-WTY have any available units?
20623 View Meadow-WTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.