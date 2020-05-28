All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
20623 View Meadow-WTY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20623 View Meadow-WTY

20623 View Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

20623 View Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful one story house located in Stone Oak in a quiet community with controlled access. This recently renovated house offers a large open living area with a fireplace. Kitchen provides stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter top space and storage. Over sized master bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious back yard great for entertaining. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20623 View Meadow-WTY have any available units?
20623 View Meadow-WTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20623 View Meadow-WTY have?
Some of 20623 View Meadow-WTY's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20623 View Meadow-WTY currently offering any rent specials?
20623 View Meadow-WTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20623 View Meadow-WTY pet-friendly?
Yes, 20623 View Meadow-WTY is pet friendly.
Does 20623 View Meadow-WTY offer parking?
No, 20623 View Meadow-WTY does not offer parking.
Does 20623 View Meadow-WTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20623 View Meadow-WTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20623 View Meadow-WTY have a pool?
No, 20623 View Meadow-WTY does not have a pool.
Does 20623 View Meadow-WTY have accessible units?
No, 20623 View Meadow-WTY does not have accessible units.
Does 20623 View Meadow-WTY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20623 View Meadow-WTY has units with dishwashers.
