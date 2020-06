Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super clean Woodlawn Lake gem on a spacious corner lot. This 3/2 home features light, bright open floor plan, with beautiful wood floors through out. Living, dining & breakfast areas have large windows that give great natural light. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with tile floors and separate laundry closet. Fenced back yard with storage shed. Close proximity to downtown. Owner says no smoking on property, but pets negotiable. This is a must see, check this home out today!