All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 204 S. Flores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
204 S. Flores
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

204 S. Flores

204 South Flores Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

204 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
43 flat screen TV in living room with standard cable and wifi.

Queen bed in master bedroom with 32 flat screen TV, walk in closet and spacious bathroom with jacuzzi tub and double sinks.

Second bedroom has double bed.

Washer and dryer in unit.

Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Polished concrete floors, high ceilings with exposed ducting.

Two assigned parking spaces (tandem). Pool with BBQ grill. Gym. Large balcony. Close to Riverwalk, Historic King William district and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 S. Flores have any available units?
204 S. Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 S. Flores have?
Some of 204 S. Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 S. Flores currently offering any rent specials?
204 S. Flores isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S. Flores pet-friendly?
No, 204 S. Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 204 S. Flores offer parking?
Yes, 204 S. Flores does offer parking.
Does 204 S. Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 S. Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S. Flores have a pool?
Yes, 204 S. Flores has a pool.
Does 204 S. Flores have accessible units?
No, 204 S. Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S. Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 S. Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio