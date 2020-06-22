204 S. Flores

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

43 flat screen TV in living room with standard cable and wifi.



Queen bed in master bedroom with 32 flat screen TV, walk in closet and spacious bathroom with jacuzzi tub and double sinks.



Second bedroom has double bed.



Washer and dryer in unit.



Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Polished concrete floors, high ceilings with exposed ducting.



Two assigned parking spaces (tandem). Pool with BBQ grill. Gym. Large balcony. Close to Riverwalk, Historic King William district and downtown.