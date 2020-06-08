2035 Lamar Dr

Amenities

Cute newly renovated 3/1 home near downtown - Property Id: 40619



Cute newly rennovated home located near downtown San Antonio, and Fort Sam. 3 bedrooms & 1 Bath. Original hardwood floors newly refinished throughout home. Newly renovated kitchen with subway tile, white shaker cabinets and sink fixtures. New appliances. City just installed new sidewalks throughout this street and also finished a beautiful kid park 1 block away in walking distance

No Pets Allowed



