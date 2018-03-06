All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR

2023 Chittim Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2023 Chittim Trail Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous red brick dream home in North-Central SA. Open floor plan with formal dining, two living areas, and beautiful wood and ceramic tile floors. Gourmet island kitchen with SS appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Master suite boasts bay windows, window bench, double vanity, and huge garden tub! Spacious yard with mature trees, privacy fence, and storage building. Excellent location less than 1 mile to great schools, also close to McAllister Park and horse stables!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR have any available units?
2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR have?
Some of 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR currently offering any rent specials?
2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR pet-friendly?
No, 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR offer parking?
Yes, 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR offers parking.
Does 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR have a pool?
No, 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR does not have a pool.
Does 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR have accessible units?
No, 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio