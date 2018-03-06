2023 CHITTIM TRAIL DR

Amenities

Gorgeous red brick dream home in North-Central SA. Open floor plan with formal dining, two living areas, and beautiful wood and ceramic tile floors. Gourmet island kitchen with SS appliances, gas cooking, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Master suite boasts bay windows, window bench, double vanity, and huge garden tub! Spacious yard with mature trees, privacy fence, and storage building. Excellent location less than 1 mile to great schools, also close to McAllister Park and horse stables!