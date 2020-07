Amenities

pool ceiling fan clubhouse courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool

Townhouse in peaceful, beautifully landscaped and shaded courtyard. - New Tile downstairs new carpet, upstairs. Conveniently located minutes from the Airport, McAllister Park and restaurants and shops. All new Maytag appliances. Beautiful kitchen counter tops with a built-in desk. New Ceiling Fans in bedrooms each bedroom has its own bathroom with shower or shower tub combo, 1/2 downstairs for guests. Has community pool got to see......



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4978645)