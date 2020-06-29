Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court game room parking playground garage

19239 Deer Elk Crest Available 02/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Nice and Quiet Stone Oak Community - Gorgeous Stone Oak 2 story home with 3 car garage.

Great location in Iron Mountain Ranch with easy access to US-281 and Loop 1604. Close to Stone Oak shopping and restaurants. Great schools.

Open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen, large family room with wood fireplace, separate dining room and office.

Spacious master bedroom and bathroom downstairs, including a full bath, separate shower and walk-in closet.

Large game room and 3 more bedrooms upstairs, one of them with a balcony.

Fully fenced and backyard with mature trees giving plenty of shade.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5391069)