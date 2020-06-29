All apartments in San Antonio
19239 Deer Elk Crest
19239 Deer Elk Crest

19239 Deer Elk Crest · No Longer Available
Location

19239 Deer Elk Crest, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
garage
19239 Deer Elk Crest Available 02/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Nice and Quiet Stone Oak Community - Gorgeous Stone Oak 2 story home with 3 car garage.
Great location in Iron Mountain Ranch with easy access to US-281 and Loop 1604. Close to Stone Oak shopping and restaurants. Great schools.
Open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen, large family room with wood fireplace, separate dining room and office.
Spacious master bedroom and bathroom downstairs, including a full bath, separate shower and walk-in closet.
Large game room and 3 more bedrooms upstairs, one of them with a balcony.
Fully fenced and backyard with mature trees giving plenty of shade.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE5391069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19239 Deer Elk Crest have any available units?
19239 Deer Elk Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 19239 Deer Elk Crest have?
Some of 19239 Deer Elk Crest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19239 Deer Elk Crest currently offering any rent specials?
19239 Deer Elk Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19239 Deer Elk Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 19239 Deer Elk Crest is pet friendly.
Does 19239 Deer Elk Crest offer parking?
Yes, 19239 Deer Elk Crest offers parking.
Does 19239 Deer Elk Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19239 Deer Elk Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19239 Deer Elk Crest have a pool?
No, 19239 Deer Elk Crest does not have a pool.
Does 19239 Deer Elk Crest have accessible units?
No, 19239 Deer Elk Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 19239 Deer Elk Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 19239 Deer Elk Crest does not have units with dishwashers.

