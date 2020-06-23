All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 19229 Heather Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
19229 Heather Forest
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

19229 Heather Forest

19229 Heather Forest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19229 Heather Forest, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Fully remodeled 5bed/5.5 bath home in exclusive Fairways at Sonterra. Marble, hardwood floors throughout. Open layout floorplan w/ high ceilings, double living, formal dining & office 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertop, SS appliances, double oven, ample cabinets & counterspace open to large family w/ fireplace & breakfast nook. Maid quarters w/ bath 1st level. Media room, 4 beds, & laundry room upstairs. Updated light, plumb, electrical outlets. Relaxing pool & extended covered patio. NEISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19229 Heather Forest have any available units?
19229 Heather Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 19229 Heather Forest have?
Some of 19229 Heather Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19229 Heather Forest currently offering any rent specials?
19229 Heather Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19229 Heather Forest pet-friendly?
No, 19229 Heather Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 19229 Heather Forest offer parking?
Yes, 19229 Heather Forest offers parking.
Does 19229 Heather Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19229 Heather Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19229 Heather Forest have a pool?
Yes, 19229 Heather Forest has a pool.
Does 19229 Heather Forest have accessible units?
No, 19229 Heather Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 19229 Heather Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 19229 Heather Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio