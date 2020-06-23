19229 Heather Forest

Amenities
Fully remodeled 5bed/5.5 bath home in exclusive Fairways at Sonterra. Marble, hardwood floors throughout. Open layout floorplan w/ high ceilings, double living, formal dining & office 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertop, SS appliances, double oven, ample cabinets & counterspace open to large family w/ fireplace & breakfast nook. Maid quarters w/ bath 1st level. Media room, 4 beds, & laundry room upstairs. Updated light, plumb, electrical outlets. Relaxing pool & extended covered patio. NEISD