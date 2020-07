Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning home in the Gardens at Sonterra gated community. Spacious floorplan features wet bar off the family room and abundant natural light. Downstairs master suite has separate tub and shower, Jack & Jill bedrooms up (one bedroom has balcony access). Gorgeous kitchen connected to breakfast room features granite countertops and tile backsplash, island cooktop. Back yard retreat boasts charming wooden deck, great for entertaining with plenty of shady trees. Dogs Negotiable.