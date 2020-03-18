Rent Calculator
18847 CALLE CIERRA
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
18847 CALLE CIERRA
18847 Calle Cierra
No Longer Available
Location
18847 Calle Cierra, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house, great location custom home in desirable Sonterra; split floor plan open spaces high ceilings also available for sale 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18847 CALLE CIERRA have any available units?
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
San Antonio Rent Report
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 18847 CALLE CIERRA currently offering any rent specials?
18847 CALLE CIERRA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18847 CALLE CIERRA pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 18847 CALLE CIERRA offer parking?
Yes, 18847 CALLE CIERRA offers parking.
Does 18847 CALLE CIERRA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18847 CALLE CIERRA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18847 CALLE CIERRA have a pool?
No, 18847 CALLE CIERRA does not have a pool.
Does 18847 CALLE CIERRA have accessible units?
No, 18847 CALLE CIERRA does not have accessible units.
Does 18847 CALLE CIERRA have units with dishwashers?
No, 18847 CALLE CIERRA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18847 CALLE CIERRA have units with air conditioning?
No, 18847 CALLE CIERRA does not have units with air conditioning.
