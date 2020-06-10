All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 18601 Tuscany Stone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
18601 Tuscany Stone
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

18601 Tuscany Stone

18601 Tuscany Stone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18601 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1 BED W STUDY
Enjoy your life in our new gorgeous 55+ active adult community. Welcome to a world of designer living and your choice of incredible amenities. Experience an abundance of activities and live the life you have waited for all your life!

Apartment Features:
Maintenance-free living
Thoughtfully designed studio to two-bedroom, two-bath apartment
Gourmet kitchens with prep island, sleek GE appliances, granite or quartz countertops, glass-tiled back splashes, some with wine refrigerators and glass-paneled cabinets
Woodplank-style flooring throughout kitchen and main living space plus high quality plush carpeting in bedrooms
Designer lighting ceiling fans with light kits in living room and bedrooms
Spacious bathrooms featuring walk-in tiled showers with spa bench and indulgent tub in secondary bathrooms
Full-size washer and dryer in each apartment home
Private balconies and patios
Abundant storage from kitchen cabinets, pantry, walk-in closets, linen and coat closets plus additional storage space available
In beautiful neighborhood in one of the most desired locations in San Antonio

(RLNE5089767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18601 Tuscany Stone have any available units?
18601 Tuscany Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18601 Tuscany Stone have?
Some of 18601 Tuscany Stone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18601 Tuscany Stone currently offering any rent specials?
18601 Tuscany Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18601 Tuscany Stone pet-friendly?
No, 18601 Tuscany Stone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18601 Tuscany Stone offer parking?
Yes, 18601 Tuscany Stone offers parking.
Does 18601 Tuscany Stone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18601 Tuscany Stone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18601 Tuscany Stone have a pool?
Yes, 18601 Tuscany Stone has a pool.
Does 18601 Tuscany Stone have accessible units?
No, 18601 Tuscany Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 18601 Tuscany Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18601 Tuscany Stone has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio