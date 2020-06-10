18601 Tuscany Stone

Amenities
1 BED W STUDY
Enjoy your life in our new gorgeous 55+ active adult community. Welcome to a world of designer living and your choice of incredible amenities. Experience an abundance of activities and live the life you have waited for all your life!
Apartment Features:
Maintenance-free living
Thoughtfully designed studio to two-bedroom, two-bath apartment
Gourmet kitchens with prep island, sleek GE appliances, granite or quartz countertops, glass-tiled back splashes, some with wine refrigerators and glass-paneled cabinets
Woodplank-style flooring throughout kitchen and main living space plus high quality plush carpeting in bedrooms
Designer lighting ceiling fans with light kits in living room and bedrooms
Spacious bathrooms featuring walk-in tiled showers with spa bench and indulgent tub in secondary bathrooms
Full-size washer and dryer in each apartment home
Private balconies and patios
Abundant storage from kitchen cabinets, pantry, walk-in closets, linen and coat closets plus additional storage space available
In beautiful neighborhood in one of the most desired locations in San Antonio
(RLNE5089767)