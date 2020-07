Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This immaculate 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located in the highly-coveted Roger's Ranch Subdivision. Highlights include a newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops, wood flooring, freshly painted interior, and exterior, large deck perfect for entertaining, an oversized master bedroom/bathroom with a huge closet, and this property backs up to the greenbelt. This is the perfect neighborhood for a family. This lovely home will rent quickly! Do not miss out on this opportunity!