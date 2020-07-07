18222 Newcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!



Custom home on tree-lined winding lane*Emerald Forest*You will love pulling in to the lighted circular drive*Elegant Double Doors greet you at Entry*Crown Molding*Dual staircases*fireplace *Large Family Room*Island Kitchen has Granite* Rock Accents *Downstairs Master Retreat has His/Her Vanities* Double Closets*Garden Tub* Large shower* 3-spacious rooms upstairs* Covered patio to enjoy Estate Size Backyard*



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.