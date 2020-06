Amenities

Huge home available for immediate lease in Highland Park! Spacious living room. Lots cabinet space in eat in kitchen. Tons of windows throughout for plenty of natural light. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. Totally renovated from top to bottom! Master suite downstairs with full bath. 2 additional bedrooms downstairs with 2 second floor also. Vinyl planking throughout home, no carpet! Great location with easy access to IH 37 and Hwy 90. Super close to Brooks, Southtown and Downtown! Available for immediate move in!