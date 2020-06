Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice 2/2 home close to downtown & UTSA. Home has tile and vinyl flooring throughout. There are 2 bedrooms 2 full baths, and sits on a corner lot. Fenced in yard area and a storage area. Separate laundry room with pantry, microwave shelf, ceiling fans, and a walk in closet. Comes with refrigerator and gas stove. This home is close to IH35 and downtown.