1800 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets 24hr gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator 24hr gym pool internet access media room

All of your senses will be satisfied when you move into this upscale downtown urban dream. You'll be within walking distance to the Riverwalk, great dining, nightlife and entertainment. Explore the amazing surroundings or relax onsite where a plethora of amenities await. Community highlights include: Concierge Elevators Free Internet in Common Areas Internet Cafe with Wi-Fi Outdoor Kitchen 24 Hour Gym Business Center Media Center with Mac Computers Resort style pool with Tanning areas Swimming Pool Indoor/Outdoor Social Space TV Lounge Electric Car Charging Stations Interior features include elevated ceilings, 2-inch blinds, walk-in closets, wood or concrete floors, a washer and dryer and gourmet kitchen. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.