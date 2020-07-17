All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1800 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1800 Broadway
Last updated June 28 2020 at 2:59 AM

1800 Broadway

1800 Broadway · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1800 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215
Government Hil

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
pool
internet access
media room
All of your senses will be satisfied when you move into this upscale downtown urban dream. You'll be within walking distance to the Riverwalk, great dining, nightlife and entertainment. Explore the amazing surroundings or relax onsite where a plethora of amenities await. Community highlights include: Concierge Elevators Free Internet in Common Areas Internet Cafe with Wi-Fi Outdoor Kitchen 24 Hour Gym Business Center Media Center with Mac Computers Resort style pool with Tanning areas Swimming Pool Indoor/Outdoor Social Space TV Lounge Electric Car Charging Stations Interior features include elevated ceilings, 2-inch blinds, walk-in closets, wood or concrete floors, a washer and dryer and gourmet kitchen. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Broadway have any available units?
1800 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Broadway have?
Some of 1800 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1800 Broadway offer parking?
No, 1800 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Broadway has a pool.
Does 1800 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1800 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1800 Broadway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Colonnade
3815 Parkdale St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity