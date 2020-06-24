All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1758 Amanda St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1758 Amanda St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

1758 Amanda St

1758 Amanda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1758 Amanda Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Sunny Slope

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/1 bath home near downtown San Antonio - Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from downtown San Antonio! The home features a living room, breakfast area, 3 spacious bedrooms and a large backyard. No carpet anywhere in the home. Rental includes a refrigerator as well.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
$8.00/month administration fee
$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own
$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4402424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Amanda St have any available units?
1758 Amanda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 Amanda St have?
Some of 1758 Amanda St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Amanda St currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Amanda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Amanda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1758 Amanda St is pet friendly.
Does 1758 Amanda St offer parking?
No, 1758 Amanda St does not offer parking.
Does 1758 Amanda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 Amanda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Amanda St have a pool?
No, 1758 Amanda St does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Amanda St have accessible units?
No, 1758 Amanda St does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Amanda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 Amanda St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio