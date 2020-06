Amenities

walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome Home to this Immaculate 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom in Emerald Pointe, San Antonio. New Carpet! New Paint! New Roof! All appliances included! Downstairs master features double vanities, separate shower and tub, and walk in closet. Second story consists of large game-room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath, Call Now or book a showing online at RentersWarehouse.com. Josh Rand. (512) 549-6079