Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home is conveniently located to tons of great restaurants, the Forum shopping center, Rolling Oaks mall and within 15 minutes of New Braunfels if you want to escape to float the river. Privacy fenced in backyard and is located on a cul-de-sac. Upgrades include faux wood blinds and wood vinyl plank flooring.