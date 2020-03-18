All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

16919-Kentucky Trl

16919 Kentucky Trail · (830) 388-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16919 Kentucky Trail, San Antonio, TX 78247

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16919-Kentucky Trl · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Redland Ranch - Very well maintained 3/2/2 In a gated community, Very conveniently Located Inside loop 1604, home has many upgrades, bamboo wood floors,tile floors, Master has retreat, or office, or 4th bedroom, Home has Crown molding, Large deck , Nice privacy fenced back yard, with nice landscaping and more. Easy access to shopping, HWYS, etc. stove/range, built in microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer all stay, please visit www.hancerealty.com for more information, or call Michael 830-388-1882

(RLNE2090767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16919-Kentucky Trl have any available units?
16919-Kentucky Trl has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16919-Kentucky Trl have?
Some of 16919-Kentucky Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16919-Kentucky Trl currently offering any rent specials?
16919-Kentucky Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16919-Kentucky Trl pet-friendly?
No, 16919-Kentucky Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16919-Kentucky Trl offer parking?
No, 16919-Kentucky Trl does not offer parking.
Does 16919-Kentucky Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16919-Kentucky Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16919-Kentucky Trl have a pool?
No, 16919-Kentucky Trl does not have a pool.
Does 16919-Kentucky Trl have accessible units?
No, 16919-Kentucky Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 16919-Kentucky Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16919-Kentucky Trl has units with dishwashers.
