16919-Kentucky Trl

Redland Ranch - Very well maintained 3/2/2 In a gated community, Very conveniently Located Inside loop 1604, home has many upgrades, bamboo wood floors,tile floors, Master has retreat, or office, or 4th bedroom, Home has Crown molding, Large deck , Nice privacy fenced back yard, with nice landscaping and more. Easy access to shopping, HWYS, etc. stove/range, built in microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer all stay, please visit www.hancerealty.com for more information, or call Michael 830-388-1882



