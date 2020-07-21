All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1622 SANTA BARBARA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1622 SANTA BARBARA
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

1622 SANTA BARBARA

1622 Santa Barbara · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1622 Santa Barbara, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house near in well-establish neighborhood close to downtown San Antonio. A third room can be an office or 2nd living area. House boasts wood laminate flooring in all rooms! Beat the summer heat in central A/C and energy saving ceiling fans in all rooms. The kitchen is equipped with a new gas range. Refrigerator will not be included. The shed outside has washer/dryer hook-ups in it. Washer/dryer not included. The large back yard is completely fenced in. Priced to rent fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 SANTA BARBARA have any available units?
1622 SANTA BARBARA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 SANTA BARBARA have?
Some of 1622 SANTA BARBARA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 SANTA BARBARA currently offering any rent specials?
1622 SANTA BARBARA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 SANTA BARBARA pet-friendly?
No, 1622 SANTA BARBARA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1622 SANTA BARBARA offer parking?
No, 1622 SANTA BARBARA does not offer parking.
Does 1622 SANTA BARBARA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 SANTA BARBARA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 SANTA BARBARA have a pool?
No, 1622 SANTA BARBARA does not have a pool.
Does 1622 SANTA BARBARA have accessible units?
No, 1622 SANTA BARBARA does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 SANTA BARBARA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 SANTA BARBARA does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio