1622 SANTA BARBARA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house near in well-establish neighborhood close to downtown San Antonio. A third room can be an office or 2nd living area. House boasts wood laminate flooring in all rooms! Beat the summer heat in central A/C and energy saving ceiling fans in all rooms. The kitchen is equipped with a new gas range. Refrigerator will not be included. The shed outside has washer/dryer hook-ups in it. Washer/dryer not included. The large back yard is completely fenced in. Priced to rent fast!