All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1615 Finland Palm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1615 Finland Palm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1615 Finland Palm

1615 Finland Palm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1615 Finland Palm, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in Ready! Spacious immaculately kept 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with beautiful floors, 2 living areas, great curb appeal in ESTONIA subdivision. Great amenities. Over sized walk in closet in the Master bedroom. Covered patio ideal for entertaining with a great sized backyard!!. Close to Lackland AFB, Alamo Ranch Shopping and Sea World. Schedule your showing today and enjoy a beautiful home.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1615-finland-palm ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Finland Palm have any available units?
1615 Finland Palm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1615 Finland Palm currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Finland Palm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Finland Palm pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Finland Palm is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Finland Palm offer parking?
No, 1615 Finland Palm does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Finland Palm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Finland Palm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Finland Palm have a pool?
No, 1615 Finland Palm does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Finland Palm have accessible units?
No, 1615 Finland Palm does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Finland Palm have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Finland Palm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Finland Palm have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Finland Palm does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio