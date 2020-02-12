Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed walk in closets

Move-in Ready! Spacious immaculately kept 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with beautiful floors, 2 living areas, great curb appeal in ESTONIA subdivision. Great amenities. Over sized walk in closet in the Master bedroom. Covered patio ideal for entertaining with a great sized backyard!!. Close to Lackland AFB, Alamo Ranch Shopping and Sea World. Schedule your showing today and enjoy a beautiful home.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1615-finland-palm ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.