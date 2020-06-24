16103 Ambush Grove

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Northside 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath w/ recent upgrades! - Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. If accepted, pet must apply & be registered through PetScreening.com at a cost of $20 for the first pet, $15 for each additional pet and $0 for assistance animal accommodation requests. Pet Deposits/Fees are subject to change pet to pet and property to property. An average deposit of $500 is required per pet with an average of $200 being a non-refundable fee.



Security Deposit - $1,395

$125 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Tenant pays:.

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that pets will have applications and fees as well. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE4308993)