Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
16103 Ambush Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16103 Ambush Grv · No Longer Available
Location

16103 Ambush Grv, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Northside 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath w/ recent upgrades! - Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. If accepted, pet must apply & be registered through PetScreening.com at a cost of $20 for the first pet, $15 for each additional pet and $0 for assistance animal accommodation requests. Pet Deposits/Fees are subject to change pet to pet and property to property. An average deposit of $500 is required per pet with an average of $200 being a non-refundable fee.

Security Deposit - $1,395
$125 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:.
*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.
*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that pets will have applications and fees as well. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4308993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16103 Ambush Grove have any available units?
16103 Ambush Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 16103 Ambush Grove currently offering any rent specials?
16103 Ambush Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16103 Ambush Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 16103 Ambush Grove is pet friendly.
Does 16103 Ambush Grove offer parking?
Yes, 16103 Ambush Grove offers parking.
Does 16103 Ambush Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16103 Ambush Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16103 Ambush Grove have a pool?
No, 16103 Ambush Grove does not have a pool.
Does 16103 Ambush Grove have accessible units?
No, 16103 Ambush Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 16103 Ambush Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 16103 Ambush Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16103 Ambush Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 16103 Ambush Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
