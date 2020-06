Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled corner lot 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances plus, washer/dryer hookups, lots of storage, 1 Car garage with plenty of storage. This home is close to AT&T Center, Fort Sam Houston Visitor Center, easy access to I-35 plus shopping and schools. VIA bus picks up and drops off in front of home.