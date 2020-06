Amenities

Neat living opportunity! Come check out this 1/1 apartment on the second floor of this office building. Great price and location. Would be great for litigation support or corporate housing! 2 BLOCKS FROM THE PEARL! 1 block from Broadway, minutes from major highways, courthouse, and Fort Sam. Private entrance in the back. Covered parking spot available. Right around the corner from all the hip bars and restaurants popping up on Grayson and Broadway.