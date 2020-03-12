All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM

1600 S PRESA ST

1600 South Presa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 South Presa Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Beautifully renovated commercial style building transformed into your next home near South Town! This fully updated 2bd 2bth has an entertaining kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space and a huge center island! Newly updated granite counters in kitchen and both bathrooms. Solid porcelain wood look floors throughout, farm doors from kitchen to master bedroom and a huge backyard with a deck for bbq's. You don't want to miss out on this hidden gem walking distance to Bliss and other South Town eateries!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 S PRESA ST have any available units?
1600 S PRESA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 S PRESA ST have?
Some of 1600 S PRESA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 S PRESA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1600 S PRESA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 S PRESA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1600 S PRESA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1600 S PRESA ST offer parking?
No, 1600 S PRESA ST does not offer parking.
Does 1600 S PRESA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 S PRESA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 S PRESA ST have a pool?
No, 1600 S PRESA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1600 S PRESA ST have accessible units?
No, 1600 S PRESA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 S PRESA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 S PRESA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
