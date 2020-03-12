1600 S PRESA ST

Amenities

Beautifully renovated commercial style building transformed into your next home near South Town! This fully updated 2bd 2bth has an entertaining kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space and a huge center island! Newly updated granite counters in kitchen and both bathrooms. Solid porcelain wood look floors throughout, farm doors from kitchen to master bedroom and a huge backyard with a deck for bbq's. You don't want to miss out on this hidden gem walking distance to Bliss and other South Town eateries!