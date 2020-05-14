15674 Robin Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll fall in love with this gorgeous one story rental in Deerfield the minute you step through the door. Four bedrooms plus a study with rich wood flooring, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, and a deck in the backyard that will have you relaxing in no time! Kitchen features a smooth cooktop and plenty of cabinets with a breakfast nook. Ceilings fans, built-ins, formal dining room, and a corner fireplace. Corner lot with plenty of room and a quiet relaxing atmosphere perfect for summertime.