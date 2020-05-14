All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15674 Robin Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15674 Robin Ridge
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

15674 Robin Ridge

15674 Robin Ridge Road · (210) 861-0188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15674 Robin Ridge Road, San Antonio, TX 78248
Deerfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll fall in love with this gorgeous one story rental in Deerfield the minute you step through the door. Four bedrooms plus a study with rich wood flooring, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, and a deck in the backyard that will have you relaxing in no time! Kitchen features a smooth cooktop and plenty of cabinets with a breakfast nook. Ceilings fans, built-ins, formal dining room, and a corner fireplace. Corner lot with plenty of room and a quiet relaxing atmosphere perfect for summertime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15674 Robin Ridge have any available units?
15674 Robin Ridge has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15674 Robin Ridge have?
Some of 15674 Robin Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15674 Robin Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
15674 Robin Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15674 Robin Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 15674 Robin Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15674 Robin Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 15674 Robin Ridge does offer parking.
Does 15674 Robin Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15674 Robin Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15674 Robin Ridge have a pool?
No, 15674 Robin Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 15674 Robin Ridge have accessible units?
No, 15674 Robin Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 15674 Robin Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 15674 Robin Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15674 Robin Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity