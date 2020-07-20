15623 Knollhollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office at 210-802-9959 ext 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing. No cats allowed.



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in located in the desirable Knollcreek subdivision. This property features wood and ceramic flooring throughout the first floor, high ceilings, floor to ceiling brick fireplace and lots of natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with eat-in area and separate dining room. Granite counter tops, white appliances and lots of storage space. Large back yard with wood deck, privacy fence and mature trees. This property is a must see!

