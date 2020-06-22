All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

1554 W. Mulberry

1554 West Mulberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1554 West Mulberry Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming and spacious with colorful decor this comfortable house has hardwood floors, uniques art work, full kitchen & dining room, flat screen TV, an office with desk & shelve, washer & dryer and internet throughout.

This is the the entire first floor of a 1922 home that was converted to 3 apartments in the 60s. The other apartments are on the second floor and have their own private, apart entrances.

Close to downtown, 12 minutes to the medical center, 15 minutes to the airport located just off IH 10 West at Fredericksburg & Woodlawn.

Available mid-Junw.

Monthly rent is $2200. includes all utilities, $600. refundable deposit, one time pet fee.

Large fenced yard with grill, gardens, deck, greenhouse, and pizza oven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 W. Mulberry have any available units?
1554 W. Mulberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 W. Mulberry have?
Some of 1554 W. Mulberry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 W. Mulberry currently offering any rent specials?
1554 W. Mulberry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 W. Mulberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 1554 W. Mulberry is pet friendly.
Does 1554 W. Mulberry offer parking?
No, 1554 W. Mulberry does not offer parking.
Does 1554 W. Mulberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1554 W. Mulberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 W. Mulberry have a pool?
No, 1554 W. Mulberry does not have a pool.
Does 1554 W. Mulberry have accessible units?
No, 1554 W. Mulberry does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 W. Mulberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 W. Mulberry does not have units with dishwashers.
