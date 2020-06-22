1554 W. Mulberry

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming and spacious with colorful decor this comfortable house has hardwood floors, uniques art work, full kitchen & dining room, flat screen TV, an office with desk & shelve, washer & dryer and internet throughout.



This is the the entire first floor of a 1922 home that was converted to 3 apartments in the 60s. The other apartments are on the second floor and have their own private, apart entrances.



Close to downtown, 12 minutes to the medical center, 15 minutes to the airport located just off IH 10 West at Fredericksburg & Woodlawn.



Available mid-Junw.



Monthly rent is $2200. includes all utilities, $600. refundable deposit, one time pet fee.



Large fenced yard with grill, gardens, deck, greenhouse, and pizza oven.