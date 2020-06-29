1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Adorable Cottage is located in historic Woodlawn Terrace 2 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio and the River Walk. It has WIFI, flat screen TV with cable device, & full washer & dryer. A large bedroom with seating area overlook the back yard of a Tudor style home, circa 1929. There is 1 full bed & 1 full air bed, full kitchen, dining room & bath with shower. There is a private backyard with a BBQ grill. Reserved parking via a paved alley is adjacent to the Cottage.



Woodlawn Terrace is a delightful historic neighborhood overlooking Martinez Creek which has a new hike/bike trail. The neighborhood is quite walkable. Woodlawn Lake Park is less than a mile away with a lake and walking trail with dramatic views of downtown San Antonio.



The San Antonio Art Deco Historic District is within walking distance with shops & restaurants along Fredericksburg Road. Bus stop is steps away (VIA Primo Transit) connects downtown San Antonio with the Medical Center.



The Cottage is adorable & just like home, cozy & comfortable.