Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C

1547 West Agarita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1547 West Agarita Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Adorable Cottage is located in historic Woodlawn Terrace 2 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio and the River Walk. It has WIFI, flat screen TV with cable device, & full washer & dryer. A large bedroom with seating area overlook the back yard of a Tudor style home, circa 1929. There is 1 full bed & 1 full air bed, full kitchen, dining room & bath with shower. There is a private backyard with a BBQ grill. Reserved parking via a paved alley is adjacent to the Cottage.

Woodlawn Terrace is a delightful historic neighborhood overlooking Martinez Creek which has a new hike/bike trail. The neighborhood is quite walkable. Woodlawn Lake Park is less than a mile away with a lake and walking trail with dramatic views of downtown San Antonio.

The San Antonio Art Deco Historic District is within walking distance with shops & restaurants along Fredericksburg Road. Bus stop is steps away (VIA Primo Transit) connects downtown San Antonio with the Medical Center.

The Cottage is adorable & just like home, cozy & comfortable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C have any available units?
1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C have?
Some of 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C currently offering any rent specials?
1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C pet-friendly?
No, 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C offer parking?
Yes, 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C offers parking.
Does 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C have a pool?
No, 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C does not have a pool.
Does 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C have accessible units?
No, 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 West Agarita Avenue Unit: C does not have units with dishwashers.

