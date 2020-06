Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of extras in this 3 BR 2 BA home w/ double garage! Recently painted interior * Vinyl wood plank in Living, Dining and Bedrooms * Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Baths, Entry, and Hallway * Fireplace * Spacious Utility Room and Walk-in Pantry * Ceilings Fans * Garage Door Opener * Nice Landscaping * Ready for immediate occupancy * Close to Longs Creek Elementary School * We can process your application quickly. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER TENANT VACATES ON May 30, 2020