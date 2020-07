Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super Cute Home Ready to be Occupied! This adorable home is very clean, bright and airy and has an open floor plan with split bedrooms. Spacious kitchen opens to living area. This home is only minutes from Hwy 151, Loop 410, UTSA, and SeaWorld***NO INDOOR SMOKERS***PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE**