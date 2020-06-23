Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15010 DIGGER DR
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15010 DIGGER DR
15010 Digger Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15010 Digger Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Green Spring Valley
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 story, 4 bedroom home in popular neighborhood. All bedrooms up, huge kitchen and fireplace in master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have any available units?
15010 DIGGER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 15010 DIGGER DR currently offering any rent specials?
15010 DIGGER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15010 DIGGER DR pet-friendly?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR offer parking?
Yes, 15010 DIGGER DR does offer parking.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have a pool?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not have a pool.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have accessible units?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15010 DIGGER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15010 DIGGER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
