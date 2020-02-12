15007 Morning Path

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom in Morning Glen Subdivision - Well maintained home in North central area. Separate dining area, country kitchen, two living areas. Master has large closet with double vanity and tub/shower combo. Nice yard with mature trees an patio surrounded by patio fence. close to Airport, Hwy 281. Good Access to shopping and military bases. Please verify schools. Bear County Records are incorrect. 1900 sq ft per Plans* $500.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Pets negotiable with $350.00 pet deposit.



(RLNE5397159)