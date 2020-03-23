All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:31 AM

14835 RAINTREE RUN

14835 Raintree Run · No Longer Available
Location

14835 Raintree Run, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*JUST REDUCED* Super kitchen w/island, small yard, walk to Wood Middle School, near shopping and highways. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. Application fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. Application and Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply at office or online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14835 RAINTREE RUN have any available units?
14835 RAINTREE RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14835 RAINTREE RUN currently offering any rent specials?
14835 RAINTREE RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14835 RAINTREE RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 14835 RAINTREE RUN is pet friendly.
Does 14835 RAINTREE RUN offer parking?
Yes, 14835 RAINTREE RUN offers parking.
Does 14835 RAINTREE RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14835 RAINTREE RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14835 RAINTREE RUN have a pool?
No, 14835 RAINTREE RUN does not have a pool.
Does 14835 RAINTREE RUN have accessible units?
No, 14835 RAINTREE RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 14835 RAINTREE RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14835 RAINTREE RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14835 RAINTREE RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14835 RAINTREE RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
