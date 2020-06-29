14702 Swale, San Antonio, TX 78248 Churchill Estates
Amenities
granite counters
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Stunning 3/2 + office single story home in coveted Churchill Estates neighborhood. Cozy 2-sided fireplace between living rm and office. Bright open kitchen features state of the art induction cook top stove & oven and new granite sink and SS refrigerator. Large master bedroom w/sitting area perfect for a nursery. Backyard with mature trees and easy to maintain with sprinkler system. New soundproof windows & doors! Quiet street. Enjoy all the HOA amenities. Easy access to 281 and 1604 HWY. Great schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
