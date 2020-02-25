All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14675 Judson Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14675 Judson Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14675 Judson Rd

14675 Judson Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Woodstone
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14675 Judson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b486eca0cb ----
This 3 bedroom downstairs apartment features 2 full bathrooms and large living area that opens to the kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances! The bedrooms are sizable and the master features a private full bath. Out back the unit includes a private patio. The complex is pet friendly and features a fenced dog run too!!

This unit is in a location full of shopping, dining and an easy commute into San Antonio via I35 and/or Loop 1604 in addition to having close proximity to Randolph AFB.

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waivee. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Utility Room
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14675 Judson Rd have any available units?
14675 Judson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14675 Judson Rd have?
Some of 14675 Judson Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14675 Judson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14675 Judson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14675 Judson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14675 Judson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14675 Judson Rd offer parking?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14675 Judson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14675 Judson Rd have a pool?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14675 Judson Rd have accessible units?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14675 Judson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14675 Judson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio