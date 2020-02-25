14675 Judson Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom downstairs apartment features 2 full bathrooms and large living area that opens to the kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances! The bedrooms are sizable and the master features a private full bath. Out back the unit includes a private patio. The complex is pet friendly and features a fenced dog run too!!



This unit is in a location full of shopping, dining and an easy commute into San Antonio via I35 and/or Loop 1604 in addition to having close proximity to Randolph AFB.



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waivee. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



