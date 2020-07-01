All apartments in San Antonio
14303 Sonora Bnd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

14303 Sonora Bnd

14303 Sonora Bend · No Longer Available
Location

14303 Sonora Bend, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home with Spacious Backyard Bordering Green Belt located Near Kyle Seale Pkwy - COMING SOON!! This beautiful 2 story home is breath-taking. It features all upstairs bedrooms and hardwood floors. It has a absolutely spacious backyard that borders a green belt. It is minutes from Loop 1604 and La Cantera Shopping center. The home was recently flipped and includes all kitchen appliances along with washer and dryer hook ups. It has an Elementary and Middle school within walking distance and the community has a pool to enjoy in the warm months! This property won't last long, give us a call!!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/a4ba7f5000

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-f4640c7c-e55b-4010-b687-61729e3829ba

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5652094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14303 Sonora Bnd have any available units?
14303 Sonora Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14303 Sonora Bnd have?
Some of 14303 Sonora Bnd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14303 Sonora Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
14303 Sonora Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14303 Sonora Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14303 Sonora Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 14303 Sonora Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 14303 Sonora Bnd offers parking.
Does 14303 Sonora Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14303 Sonora Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14303 Sonora Bnd have a pool?
Yes, 14303 Sonora Bnd has a pool.
Does 14303 Sonora Bnd have accessible units?
No, 14303 Sonora Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 14303 Sonora Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14303 Sonora Bnd has units with dishwashers.

