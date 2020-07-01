14303 Sonora Bnd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Beautiful 2 Story Home with Spacious Backyard Bordering Green Belt located Near Kyle Seale Pkwy - COMING SOON!! This beautiful 2 story home is breath-taking. It features all upstairs bedrooms and hardwood floors. It has a absolutely spacious backyard that borders a green belt. It is minutes from Loop 1604 and La Cantera Shopping center. The home was recently flipped and includes all kitchen appliances along with washer and dryer hook ups. It has an Elementary and Middle school within walking distance and the community has a pool to enjoy in the warm months! This property won't last long, give us a call!!



Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/a4ba7f5000



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-f4640c7c-e55b-4010-b687-61729e3829ba



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5652094)