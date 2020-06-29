All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

143 Allendale

143 Allendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

143 Allendale Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226
Thompson

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this NEW EVERYTHING home. New roof, new walls, new paint, new toilets/tubs, new lighting, new AC, new floors, new doors, new appliances, new counters, new cabinets, new electrical, new plumbing,new everything! Home totally redone, looks fantastic. Requirements: No broken/leases, no criminal history, good rental/work history, household income must be at least 4K. Each occupant over age 18 must submit application. App fees must be in cash or money order made out to Janie Gaither. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Allendale have any available units?
143 Allendale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 143 Allendale currently offering any rent specials?
143 Allendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Allendale pet-friendly?
No, 143 Allendale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 143 Allendale offer parking?
No, 143 Allendale does not offer parking.
Does 143 Allendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Allendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Allendale have a pool?
No, 143 Allendale does not have a pool.
Does 143 Allendale have accessible units?
No, 143 Allendale does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Allendale have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Allendale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Allendale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Allendale has units with air conditioning.

