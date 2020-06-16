All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1423 Leal St

1423 Leal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Leal Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex near Woodlawn Lake Park! - Ready for move in! This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex offers flooring though out, high ceilings, A/C wall units with remote, ceiling fans, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, and a fenced back yard! Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping and easy access to IH 10. Bus line available as well! Call today to get more information! 210-787-3876

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5694550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Leal St have any available units?
1423 Leal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Leal St have?
Some of 1423 Leal St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Leal St currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Leal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Leal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Leal St is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Leal St offer parking?
No, 1423 Leal St does not offer parking.
Does 1423 Leal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Leal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Leal St have a pool?
No, 1423 Leal St does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Leal St have accessible units?
No, 1423 Leal St does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Leal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Leal St does not have units with dishwashers.

