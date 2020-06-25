All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1415 SADDLE BLANKET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1415 SADDLE BLANKET
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

1415 SADDLE BLANKET

1415 Saddle Blanket · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1415 Saddle Blanket, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Former model home w/all of the upgrades available!! If you are looking for a large kitchen, this is it!! Huge built-in center island w/mocha glazed cabinets, granite counter tops, and built-in appliances. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, and family rooms. Wrought iron stair railing, stone fireplace, large game room, pre-wired surround sound inside and out. Large covered patio with ceiling fans. Beautiful views from backyard, park and walking trails 1 block from here. Come see your new home today!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 SADDLE BLANKET have any available units?
1415 SADDLE BLANKET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 SADDLE BLANKET have?
Some of 1415 SADDLE BLANKET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 SADDLE BLANKET currently offering any rent specials?
1415 SADDLE BLANKET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 SADDLE BLANKET pet-friendly?
No, 1415 SADDLE BLANKET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1415 SADDLE BLANKET offer parking?
Yes, 1415 SADDLE BLANKET offers parking.
Does 1415 SADDLE BLANKET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 SADDLE BLANKET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 SADDLE BLANKET have a pool?
No, 1415 SADDLE BLANKET does not have a pool.
Does 1415 SADDLE BLANKET have accessible units?
No, 1415 SADDLE BLANKET does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 SADDLE BLANKET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 SADDLE BLANKET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio