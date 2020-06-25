1415 SADDLE BLANKET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Former model home w/all of the upgrades available!! If you are looking for a large kitchen, this is it!! Huge built-in center island w/mocha glazed cabinets, granite counter tops, and built-in appliances. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, and family rooms. Wrought iron stair railing, stone fireplace, large game room, pre-wired surround sound inside and out. Large covered patio with ceiling fans. Beautiful views from backyard, park and walking trails 1 block from here. Come see your new home today!!!!!