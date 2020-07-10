All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

1414 Leander

1414 Leander · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Leander, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Southwest Research Institute,shopping and lots of parks. This home has some wonderful charm. Nice back yard with two storage buildings, gazebo, and a covered patio, to relax on after a long day. Split floor plan with the master off of the living room with a double closet master bath. Kitchen has nice granite counter tops and stainless steal stove, microwave, fridge. Washer and dryer are included for convenience but owner will not repair or replace. This is a must see!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Leander have any available units?
1414 Leander doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Leander have?
Some of 1414 Leander's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Leander currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Leander is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Leander pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Leander is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1414 Leander offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Leander offers parking.
Does 1414 Leander have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Leander offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Leander have a pool?
No, 1414 Leander does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Leander have accessible units?
No, 1414 Leander does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Leander have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Leander has units with dishwashers.

