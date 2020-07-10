1414 Leander

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One story 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Southwest Research Institute,shopping and lots of parks. This home has some wonderful charm. Nice back yard with two storage buildings, gazebo, and a covered patio, to relax on after a long day. Split floor plan with the master off of the living room with a double closet master bath. Kitchen has nice granite counter tops and stainless steal stove, microwave, fridge. Washer and dryer are included for convenience but owner will not repair or replace. This is a must see!!!!