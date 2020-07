14111 Smokey Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NICE 3 BR ONE-STORY HOME IN QUIET GOLF COMMUNITY*NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT - NICE 3 BR ONE-STORY HOME IN QUIET GOLF COMMUNITY*NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT*JUST RIGHT FOR GROWING FAMILY*TILE ENTRYWAY*COVERED PATIO*2 CAR GARAGE*$55 APPL. FEE PER PERSON IS NON-REFUNDABLE*APPL. FEE, SEC.DEP., FIRST MONTH'S RENT & PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CASH OR CERT. FUNDS*PET DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE*LEASE COMMENCEMENT DATE MUST BE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*PET RESTRICTIONS



(RLNE5172892)