Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

First time rental. Spacious floor plan with a spacious fenced backyard, all bedrooms are upstairs. Home is painted neutral color to go with any decor. Convenient located near major Hwys, I37, I10, I 35 and shopping. Minutes from Downtown and Joint Base Fort Sam and Brooks City Base. Comes with Washer, Dryer and Fridge all AS IS... Stove will be installed before move-in!