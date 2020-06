Amenities

Spacious one bedroom, approx.. 700 sq ft. upstairs apartment in Historical Monte Vista. High, 9 foot ceilings and tons of charm. Formal living & dining room. Recently painted. Comes equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & washer/dryer. Utility room in enclosed back balcony. Pets allowed up to 2 cats, dogs on a case by case basis. Nice views of downtown San Antonio from the front covered balcony. Apply in office or online.