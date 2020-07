Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ice maker

Unit Amenities ice maker patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FP in lr, mstr bdrm cedar closet, storage building not for tenant use, owner has personal effects in storage building. Security system is required to be maintained by tenant, security system is leased & security company will warrant the security system as long as paid w/monitoring, ice maker in refrig does not work & owner will not repair. $300-900+ pet dep per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. Applicants verify schools. Apply in office or online.