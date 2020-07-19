All apartments in San Antonio
1402 Peacock Haven
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:10 AM

1402 Peacock Haven

1402 Peacock Haven · (210) 414-7833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1402 Peacock Haven, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location. AMAZING MOVE IN READY HOME IN A GATED STONE OAK SUBDIVISION! Centrally Located off Blanco Rd. with easy access to 1604/281/10. Open floor plan with Designer wood look tile in living areas, designer ceramic tile in wet areas, and all bedrooms up. Kitchen recently updated with new SS appliances. This home has open concept living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. NEISD schools. Reagan HS. Pets negotiable. Rooms have been painted neutral colors since pictures were taken and all kitchen appliances have been replaced with new SS. *** Showings preferred after 3PM to accommodate current tenant schedule ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Peacock Haven have any available units?
1402 Peacock Haven has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1402 Peacock Haven currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Peacock Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Peacock Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Peacock Haven is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Peacock Haven offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Peacock Haven offers parking.
Does 1402 Peacock Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Peacock Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Peacock Haven have a pool?
No, 1402 Peacock Haven does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Peacock Haven have accessible units?
No, 1402 Peacock Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Peacock Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Peacock Haven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Peacock Haven have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Peacock Haven does not have units with air conditioning.
