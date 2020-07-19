1402 Peacock Haven

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Location, Location. AMAZING MOVE IN READY HOME IN A GATED STONE OAK SUBDIVISION! Centrally Located off Blanco Rd. with easy access to 1604/281/10. Open floor plan with Designer wood look tile in living areas, designer ceramic tile in wet areas, and all bedrooms up. Kitchen recently updated with new SS appliances. This home has open concept living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. NEISD schools. Reagan HS. Pets negotiable. Rooms have been painted neutral colors since pictures were taken and all kitchen appliances have been replaced with new SS. *** Showings preferred after 3PM to accommodate current tenant schedule ***