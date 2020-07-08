All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
139 Ashland Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

139 Ashland Dr

139 Ashland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

139 Ashland Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
~Pride of ownership shows in this pristine 3 BR/2 bath home on a corner lot~Beautifully updated with new tile flooring throughout~Open floorplan is great for entertaining w/a spacious living room~Chef's kitchen w/new quartz countertops, new cabinetry, breakfast bar~Both bathrooms have been updated w/new vanities, tiled showers, new toilets~Garage has been converted into an additional living area/study w/coat rack~Indoor laundry room w/a beautiful barn door and abundant storage~New side & rear fencing, paved walkway, patio, multiple storage buildings~Great location, with easy access to 410, I-35, and a short drive to Ft. Sam Houston~Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis, no cats allowed~Gas dryer included, but is "as-is"~This home will not disappoint-I promise!!!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Ashland Dr have any available units?
139 Ashland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Ashland Dr have?
Some of 139 Ashland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Ashland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
139 Ashland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Ashland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Ashland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 139 Ashland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 139 Ashland Dr offers parking.
Does 139 Ashland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Ashland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Ashland Dr have a pool?
No, 139 Ashland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 139 Ashland Dr have accessible units?
No, 139 Ashland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Ashland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Ashland Dr has units with dishwashers.

