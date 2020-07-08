139 Ashland Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

~Pride of ownership shows in this pristine 3 BR/2 bath home on a corner lot~Beautifully updated with new tile flooring throughout~Open floorplan is great for entertaining w/a spacious living room~Chef's kitchen w/new quartz countertops, new cabinetry, breakfast bar~Both bathrooms have been updated w/new vanities, tiled showers, new toilets~Garage has been converted into an additional living area/study w/coat rack~Indoor laundry room w/a beautiful barn door and abundant storage~New side & rear fencing, paved walkway, patio, multiple storage buildings~Great location, with easy access to 410, I-35, and a short drive to Ft. Sam Houston~Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis, no cats allowed~Gas dryer included, but is "as-is"~This home will not disappoint-I promise!!!~