13810 Landmark Hill

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7d628e087 ---- Great 4/2 in Northern Hills near Thousand Oaks & Wetmore. Living room has high ceilings and fireplace. Separate dining room area and eat in kitchen. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Refrigerator Indoor Fireplace Indoor Formal Dining Indoor Formal Living Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced