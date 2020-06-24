All apartments in San Antonio
13810 Landmark Hill

13810 Landmark Hill · No Longer Available
Location

13810 Landmark Hill, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7d628e087 ---- Great 4/2 in Northern Hills near Thousand Oaks & Wetmore. Living room has high ceilings and fireplace. Separate dining room area and eat in kitchen. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Refrigerator Indoor Fireplace Indoor Formal Dining Indoor Formal Living Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13810 Landmark Hill have any available units?
13810 Landmark Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13810 Landmark Hill have?
Some of 13810 Landmark Hill's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13810 Landmark Hill currently offering any rent specials?
13810 Landmark Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13810 Landmark Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 13810 Landmark Hill is pet friendly.
Does 13810 Landmark Hill offer parking?
No, 13810 Landmark Hill does not offer parking.
Does 13810 Landmark Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13810 Landmark Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13810 Landmark Hill have a pool?
No, 13810 Landmark Hill does not have a pool.
Does 13810 Landmark Hill have accessible units?
No, 13810 Landmark Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 13810 Landmark Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13810 Landmark Hill has units with dishwashers.
